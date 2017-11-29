The Nigerian government has repatriated 242 Nigerians from Libya yesterday 29th November, following the widespread violence directed against immigrants from Sub-saharan African.

During the past weeks, many African immigrants living in Libya have been attacked by local residents. Some reports suggested dozens of people died, but no exact figures are available.

Thousands of Nigerians have returned from Libya as part of an organised repatriation in the wake of widespread violence directed against immigrants from sub-Saharan African.

The deportees have continued to give sad accounts of the maltreatment, torture and slavery they were subjected to while in Libya.

According to them, the Libyan police allowed the attacks to go ahead, even after the immigrants had been moved into special camps. Nationals of countries like Guinea, Cameroon, Niger and Chad also suffered.

Senior special adviser to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has continued to warn Nigerians seeking to leave the country to Libya to desist from doing so.

See photos of the returnees:

