Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, turned a year older on Monday and shared photos from his party.

Fani-Kayode’s Game of Thrones’ “Iron Throne” themed birthday cake, referred to him as “Karl Drogo”, one of the fiercest warriors in the TV series.

He celebrated an indoor party with his wife, Precious Chikwendu, a beauty pageant title holder and their son.

See photos below;

