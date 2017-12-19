Photos: First Northern Female General In Nigerian Navy Decorated

It was an epoch-making event on Monday when the Nigerian Navy decorated Captain Jamila Malafa with the rank of Commodore, the equivalent of a Brigadier General In the Army.

With her elevation, Malafa, who was born in 1965 in Gombi LGA of Adamawa state, becomes the first female of Northern extraction to become a one-star general in the navy.

Having joined the navy in 1988, she was promoted to the rank of midshipman in 1990.

See more pictures below:

John

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON