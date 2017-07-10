Football Club Members Hospitalized After Eating Semovita And Egusi Soup - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian football club has been struck with a heavy medical setback after 13 of its players including the goalkeeper trainer and media office were hit with food poisoning.

The Remo Stars Football Club players and officials were hospitalized after food poisoning which resulted from consumption of Egusi soup and Semo.

The situation which hit the football club got so bad that the Nigeria Professional Football League clash against the Anambra Warriors of Ifeanyi Ubah Football club which was scheduled to hold yesterday, Sunday, was called off.

Confirming the incident, the team’s secretary, Michael Onikute said: “It’s such a disastrous incident we have prepared well for the game against Ifeanyi Ubah.

“The players were resting after their dinner which was a meal of semovita and egusi – only to get a call that they are in pain and we had to rush them to the Ikenne Health Centre.

“13 players were affected as well as the goalkeeper trainer and media officer. It is sad this is happening to us on the eve of a vital match against Ifeanyi Uba.”

Meanwhile, the League Management Company has rescheduled the matchday 28 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clash between Remo Stars and

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment