Photos: Former Pope, Benedict XVI Celebrates 90th Birthday With Beer - The Herald Nigeria

Photos: Former Pope, Benedict XVI Celebrates 90th Birthday With Beer

The former pope, Benedict XVI, has clocked 90 and he celebrated his birthday in style.

The former pope who resigned as the pontiff in 2013 enjoyed his birthday a day after on April 17 with friends and visitors as he downed a mug of beer.

He celebrated his birthday with visitors from Bavaria in Germany.

Photos of the ex-pope downing the mug of beer was published by the Vatican newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano.

Also present at the celebration was the ex-pope’s brother, Monsignor Georg Ratzinger.

Photos below:

