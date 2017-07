Super Eagles star, Ahmed Musa, Saturday, had his traditional marriage in Ogoja, Cross Rivers State.

The Leicester City man hooked up to his lover, Juliet in a ceremony attended by top footballers in the country, including teammate, Ogenyi Onazi.

Comedian, Seyi Law was also among dignitaries present at the event.

See pictures from the traditional marriage below:

