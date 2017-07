The daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Mike Adenuga has reportedly held a secret traditional wedding.

Mike Adenuga’s daughter, Oyinda, was reported to have tied the knot with her man at a traditional wedding which was held in secret.

The event was reported to have held on Thursday.

Celebrity make up artist, Banke Meshida-Lawal, shared photos from the secret wedding on her social media page.

See photos below:

