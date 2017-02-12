Photos From Borno Rally Organised In Support Of President Buhari - The Herald Nigeria

Following the nationwide ‘Enough is Enough’ protest which held on 6th February, 2017 coinciding with the date the president, Muhammadu Buhari was expected back in the country from his original 10-day medical vacation in the United Kingdom, there have been rallies to show support for the president’s administration.

Recall that the #IStandWithBuhari support group had held a rally on the same day as the nationwide protest.

Few days after the demonstrations, Borno youth trooped out on Saturday to express their support for the president and his administration.

The youth noted that they are in support of the policies implemented by the Buhari-led administration.

See photos from the rally which comes hot on the heels of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC’s recovery of $9.8million and another 72,000 pounds sterling from a former NNPC GMD, Andrew Yakubu.

Photo credit:@ahmadeen3

