Photos From James Ibori's Thanksgiving Service - The Herald Nigeria

The former Delta State Gvernor, James Onanefe Ibori held his thanksgiving service today at the First Baptist Church in Oghara, Delta State.

The thanksgiving service comes after he returned to the country some days ago after serving a13-year jail term in a UK prison.

The thanksgiving service was well attended by dignitaries including former governors.

Present at the service were the ex-governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan Uduaghan, Chief Benjamin Elue, the past deputy governor of Delta State, Delta State PDP Chairman Olorogun Barr. Kingsley Esiso and Delta State speaker house of Assembly, among others.

See photos from the event below:

