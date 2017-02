Nigerian National team coach, Samson Siasia on Friday, February 3, 2017 gave out his daughter’s hand in marriage to her heartrob.

The Super Eagles coach’s daughter, Sanita and her fiance, Henry Jamell became one at the traditional wedding held in Bayelsa state.

The event had in attendance several celebrities including actress Ibinabo Fiberesima.

See photos from the event held at Siasia’s compound in Odoni Village, Sagbama LGA below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment