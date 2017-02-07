 Photos From Triple MG Boss, Ubi Franklin's Birthday Party - The Herald Nigeria

Photos From Triple MG Boss, Ubi Franklin’s Birthday Party

Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin who has been in the news lately for the brewing separation war between him and his wife, Lilian Esoro is a year older and celebrated the milestone event with friends at his restaurant.

Recall that the Triple MG boss, who some weeks ago penned a multi million dollar deal with Sony Music, alongside his star act, Tekno and his partner took to his social media page to wish himself a happy birthday as he broke down in tears.

Ubi Fraklin’s birthday party was well attended by celebrities including comedian AY, Sexy Steelz, Oritsefemi and others.

See photos below:

