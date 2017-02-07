Photos From Triple MG Boss, Ubi Franklin's Birthday Party - The Herald Nigeria

Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin who has been in the news lately for the brewing separation war between him and his wife, Lilian Esoro is a year older and celebrated the milestone event with friends at his restaurant.

Recall that the Triple MG boss, who some weeks ago penned a multi million dollar deal with Sony Music, alongside his star act, Tekno and his partner took to his social media page to wish himself a happy birthday as he broke down in tears.

Ubi Fraklin’s birthday party was well attended by celebrities including comedian AY, Sexy Steelz, Oritsefemi and others.

See photos below:

