Uche Jombo Rodriguez, Nigerian actress and film producer, was a year older yesterday.

She and her friends including Kate Henshaw, Ufuoma McDermott, Chioma Akpotha, Yvonne Jegede and others were treated to a warm celebration by Mo Abudu and the wedding planner team.

The beautiful mother of one was all smiles throughout the celebration and it was obvious she had a nice time.

See more photos below.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment