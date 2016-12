Recently remarried Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele popularly known as Jenifa has taken a big step with her husband, JJC Skillz.

The excited couple who got married secretly in London some months ago have announced their move into their new home located in Lagos.

The couple shared photos of their new home located at Amen Estate, Eleko, Lagos.

The photos show that the couple are just moving their belongings into the new home. See photos below:

