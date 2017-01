Celebrity couple, Funke Akindele-Bello an her man, JJC Skillz hosted other Nigerian celebrities in their new home to mark the official house warming party.

Recall that the couple who had a secret wedding in London last year recently moved into their new home in Lagos.

The couple yesterday hosted stars including Nollywood actors and actresses, comedians, musicians and others at their new home in Amen Estate, Lagos to celebrate the new year and also their new home.

See photos from the event below:

