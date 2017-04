The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike made a public appearance with his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike at a local market in Port Harcourt.

The Governor and his wife were spotted on Wednesday at the Creek Road Market in Port Harcourt.

The couple made purchases as onlookers, market women and traders cheered.

The governor arrived with his wife at the market in a bus and took a tour of the market.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment