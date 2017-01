Hundreds of Nigerians trooped out to participate in the screening exercise conducted by the Nigerian army over the weekend in Kaduna.

Applicants into the Nigerian Army Depot were captured as they queued up awaiting their turn in an orderly manner.

See photos of the screening exercise conducted by the Nigerian Army below:

Photo credit: Shehu K. Goro

