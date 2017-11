An Instagram user, Princezee shared a photo and video of himself shopping in the United states wearing nothing but a thong.

Princezee who seemed unpertubed by the shocked glances of people, went about his business at the shopping mall.

The young man could be seen in the video making a call while holding his shopping bags.

The Video and photos have gone viral with people having a bit of a laugh at his audacity.

See his photos below:

