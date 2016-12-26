 PHOTOS: James Ibori Receives Delta State Delegates After UK Prison Release - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

PHOTOS: James Ibori Receives Delta State Delegates After UK Prison Release

ibori-3

The recently released former Delta State governor, James Onanafe Ibori played host to delegates from Delta state after he was released from a UK prison.

Recall that Ibori was sentenced to 13 years jail term after being found guilty by the UK court.

Ibori following his release held a prayer session in his London home as his supporters in Nigeria took to the streets in Delta State to celebrate his release.

Notable among the Delta State delegates who visited the former governor are Senator Ighoyota Amori, the Delta Speaker, Rt Hon Monday Ovwigho Igbuya, Hon Michael Diden and Hon Elumelu

1

2

2pac-all

3

4

5

6

7

Photo credit: Joshua Okotie

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun
Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar