The GT Bank Fashion was held over the weekend and it was a lovely event. GT has continued its tradition of helping the Nigerian fashion space grow in leaps and bounds.

It was good to see that the bank allowed people from all walks of life to attend the event and it was worth it as it was really colourful.

There were designs by Ladunni Lambo, Meena, Taibo Bacar and so on.

Check out some of the lovely designs below.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related