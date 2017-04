Nigerian politician and businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim has left mouths open after photos of his office’s interior surfaced online.

The businessman who contested for the Ondo State Governorship seat on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP platform but lost was seen in the photo with the National Chairman of the party, Ali Modu Sheriff.

The photo comes weeks after the politician and businessman bought himself a Rolls Royce Phantom estimated at N300million.

See photos of his Dubai office interior below:

