Ahead of their baby’s arrival, Nigerian music producer, Jude Okoye and his wife threw a lavish baby shower.

The couple have been reported to be expecting a baby boy.

The baby shower for Jude Okoye and his wife, Ifeoma was well attended by friends including Tania Omotayo.

Photos below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment