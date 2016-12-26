PHOTOS: Kardashian, Jenner Family Exchange Expensive Cars For Christmas - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Kardahians-Jenner family house is a bubbling piece as Santa visited the family with lots of luxurious gifts mostly, supercars.

Kris Jenner took to her Instagram page to share their gifts as she along with her grandmother, Mary Jo went retro and got the 1950s era Ford Thunderbirds automobile gift from their children.

Kris got a white coloured variant of the automobile while her grandmother got the red coloured variant.

Kris’ mother also got a red Mercedes-Benz SUV in addition to her vintage auto.

Kris Jenner feeling generous bought her man, Corey Gamble a stylish and beautiful navy coloured 1960’s era Ford Mustang.

Kendall and Kylie excited about the new ride shared the photos with caption: ‘Look at what mom just gave Corey. This is so tight.’

The gifts did not stop there as Kylie gifted Kendall, her sister an Italian Greyhound to twin hers.

