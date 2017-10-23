A facebook user took to his page to call out the organisers of Senate president Bukola Saraki’s daughter’s wedding for allegedly locking out residents of Kwara state who wore Aso ebi to the party.

The daughter of the Senate President,Tosin wedded her husband, Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya, in ilorin, Kwara state yesterday October 21st, 2017.

According to the post on the facebook page, the user claimed that the residents were locked out to prevent them from erupting the ceremony.

His post reads, “Kwara people who are supporters of Baba Adinni aka Bukola Saraki caged and locked out of the wedding ceremony of the daughter of their great leader. I hear they were locked out so as to prevent them from erupting into nuclear battles over amala, semo or jollof rice. Hunger is real in Kwara State. I don’t even care if Kwarans insult me as usual this morning but this is a disgrace to humanity.”

See the photos below :

