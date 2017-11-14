A five-year-old girl Sophia Chiappalone from Connecticut, USA has staged a wedding photoshoot with her best friend, Hunter.

Sophia who was born with a genetic heart defect, just before her 4th open heart surgery wasn’t expected to live past two years but defied all odds, looked smashing as she posed for the pictures.

The little girl who has been in and out of hospital, had always wanted a dream wedding and to “marry” her best friend.

In order to fulfil her wish and give her a surprise, her mother got the permission of Hunter’s mother to stage their “wedding photoshoot.”

See the photos below:

