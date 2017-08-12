Photos: Ludacris Spends Big As His Daughter, Karma Bridges Clocks 16 - The Herald Nigeria

American rapper, Ludacris, is still in awe of how time flies as his baby girl, Karma clocks 16.

The rapper known for his feature in the Fast and Furious franchise asides his music career made his daughter’s day worth it by gifting her a brand new ride.

The rapper surprised his daughter, Karma Bridges, with a Range Rover Evoque.

He also threw her a lavish party to celebrate her ‘Sweet Sixteen’.

He took to his Instagram page to share a throwback photo of himself with the young beauty and wrote: “Noooooooo! It’s too soon! Time is moving way too fast! Since the day you came into this word I knew a was born! You are the culmination of hard work, dedication, love, honesty, integrity and loyalty. I’m so proud of the woman you are becoming and even more proud Of how you are setting such a great example for your little sisters. Happy Sweet 16 @karma.christine !

See photos from the party below:

A night fit for a Princess 👑Karma's Sweet Sixteen….. @karma.christine you looked beautiful .. Love you Always … #RealDadsDoRealThings A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Aug 11, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

