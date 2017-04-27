Photos: Magician Mistakenly Kills Himself While Performing Trick - The Herald Nigeria

A psychic and magician, Theprit Paale has reportedly killed himself while performing a magic trick before his spectators.

The psychic who was reportedly trying to demonstrate that nothing could harm him was said to have ended up killing himself after he long pressed a sword to his chest.

The 25-year-old Theprit Paale was reported to have stabbed himself with a sword in front of spectators at the Thai traditional dance in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports indicated that Paale would usually press the long sword against his chest but instead of being impaled, the sword would break, an act which he hoped to repeat leading to his death.

The last trick however cost Paale his life as the sword, instead of breaking went straight into his rib cage, causing his collapse and death.

