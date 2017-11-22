The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Mr Martin Umbie, has arrested a 32-year-old man at the motor park in Obudu Cross River for possessing firearms and hiding them in a bag of Garri.
The suspect who was identified as Emmanuel Akamabe claims that one Mr Ezekiel Bala from Wukari, Taraba state asked him to deliver the pistols to a client in Calabar.
Emmanuel who was nabbed on Tuesday morning at Obudu Motor Park was found with two Barreta pistols, two empty magazines and two live rounds, hidden in a bag of Garri.
