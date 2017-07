A suspect has been reported to be at large after he attacked his room mate leading to his death.

The yet to be identified man was reported to have caused pandemonium in Rimin Kebe, Marikita Ward in Ungogo local govt area of Kano state yesterday after he reportedly cut his roommate’s stomach open and fled with his intestine.

The deceased’s body has however been taken away from the scene of the incident and deposited in a morgue.

See photos below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment