Photos: Man goes nude for his pre-wedding photoshoot

Pre-wedding photos which was initiated to capture the chemistry between two lovers as they walk down the aisle, have caught the attention of the male folks, as a groom to be posed nude for his pre-wedding photoshoot.

The young man, Stephen Midgett who shared their photos on his instagram expressed his commitment to their union .

He also advised lovers to accept eachother with their imperfections as people waste a lot of time faking whom they are not just for acceptance.

See his post below:

“man i don’t know how she deals with him” …. easy because I’ve always been myself I’ve never changed up . She seen who i was , embraced and accepted me in all my craziness . Many people miss out on blessing looking for perfection in someone or trying to change someone . Be who you are and allow someone to see u for u and make the choice to deal with it or not . CHOICE being keyword . A lot of wasted time faking out here . Photos by me #burger#burgerking#snacks#love#marriage#clinicallyunstable#king#queen#royalty#blacklove#imperfect#perfect#mykidsnudisttoo#yinyang ( edited since most people don’t catch the subliminal so I’ll explain “aw he got on a bk crown “… yes because my queen can have it her way . Everything has a symbolic meaning even the Tim’s . Those are because I’ll stump a mud hole out of anyone for mine 2-100. I’m naked to Show I’m stripped down for her . Also to show my strength . I’m strong enough to fight for this . Explanation not necessary but now u know )”

