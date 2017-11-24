Photos: Maryam Sanda breaks down in tears as she is arraigned in court

Maryam Sanda who allegedly stabbed her husband, ex-PDP chairman’s son, Bilyaminu Bello, to death in their residence following an argument over infidelity has been arraigned in court.

She was arraigned this morning for offenses bordering on culpable homicide. Maryam could not control her emotion as she burst into tears upon her arrival at the court holding her six-month-old baby.

Maryam covered her face a with a green scarf to prevent being photographed by the media, while holding on to her daughter.

She read from the Quaran at the commencement of the court proceedings and pleaded not guilty when the two count charge was read to her.

The defense counsel, Hussein Musa asked the court to let the defendant be in the police custody arguing that she is still a nursing mother and would be improper to be remanded in prison custody.

The presiding judge, Yusuf Halilu Maryam, objected to Maryam’s counsel’s suggestion and ruled that she be remanded in Suleja prison and the matter has been adjourned to December 7th for further hearing.

Bello’s father was the acting chairman of the PDP board of trustees from 2015-2016, minister of defence from 2011-2012, and minister of communications from 2001-2003.

