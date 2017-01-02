Photos: Meet 77-year-old Nigerian superman who pulls cars with his teeth and eats bottles - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

This Akwa Ibom man said to be 77 years old performs amazing feats such as pulling a car with his teeth and eating bottles.

Super Sampson, The World Sampson or Super Dragon, as he is called is so strong that he cannot be pulled down by 15 men. Check out photos from his show held on 29th December, 2016 at his hometown; Ikot Eyo, Nsit Ubium L.G.A.

“Today I had the rare privilege to take this shot with The World Sampson Super Dragon who had gone far across the globe performing shows in major continent including Europe, Asia and England to mention but few, He has been in the system since 1960 -2000 and he is still active in service”, Owoh Etukudo, who shared the photos wrote on Facebook.

“World Sampson was/is still a personality, an Icon that is sort after wherever and whenever the name is mention, an indigene of Ikot Eyo in Nsit Ubium L.G.A, Aks.

“#World_Sampson was one among the highly placed icon like Tizan Esshiet, a world heavy weight boxing champion, #The_Mandators; a renounced reggae musician that made the list in the then 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s till late 2000’s in the social atmosphere.”

