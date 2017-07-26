The organisers of the popular Miss BumBum pageantry, a yearly beauty event have released stunning photos of their contestants ahead of the official launch of the 2017 edition of the competition.
The organisers of the yearly event shared online the jaw-dropping photos of women flaunting their backsides with the hope of getting shortlisted and eventually winning the competition.
However, the organisers added a spice to this year’s edition as an amputee was allowed fair playing ground to contest for the best bum in Brazil.
The amputee, Rubia Machado, was reported to have lost one of her legs after she was run over by a former lover some years ago.
Determined to not be shortchanged by her physical condition, Rubia entered into the competition flaunting her massive behind and has since been shortlisted as part of the contestants for the best buttocks in Brazil.
See photos of the contestants released below ahead of the contest which will hold in one of the biggest cities in Brazil, Sao Paulo next month.
chai see bum bum
Excellent weblog here! Additionally your site loads
up very fast! What host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate
link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as
yours lol http://makcraft.com.ua/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=3552
Excellent weblog here! Additionally your site loads up very fast!
What host are you the use of? Can I am getting your
associate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded
up as quickly as yours lol http://makcraft.com.ua/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=3552
All this for 1 person??
this is amazing!!!