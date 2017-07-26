The organisers of the popular Miss BumBum pageantry, a yearly beauty event have released stunning photos of their contestants ahead of the official launch of the 2017 edition of the competition.

The organisers of the yearly event shared online the jaw-dropping photos of women flaunting their backsides with the hope of getting shortlisted and eventually winning the competition.

However, the organisers added a spice to this year’s edition as an amputee was allowed fair playing ground to contest for the best bum in Brazil.

The amputee, Rubia Machado, was reported to have lost one of her legs after she was run over by a former lover some years ago.

Determined to not be shortchanged by her physical condition, Rubia entered into the competition flaunting her massive behind and has since been shortlisted as part of the contestants for the best buttocks in Brazil.

See photos of the contestants released below ahead of the contest which will hold in one of the biggest cities in Brazil, Sao Paulo next month.

