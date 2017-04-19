 Photos: Meet Footballer, Ahmed Musa's New Bride, Juliet - The Herald Nigeria

Photos: Meet Footballer, Ahmed Musa’s New Bride, Juliet

Following news that the Nigerian Super Eagles and Leicester City player, Ahmed Musa was arrested by police in UK for domestically abusing his wife, Jamila, the couple have reportedly gone their separate ways.

According to latest report, the split between the couple came after Ahmed Musa opted to take a second wife, a decision which family sources said created friction between the couple.

Recall that trouble started after Ahmed Musa took to his social media page to call the new bride based in Lagos, Juliet, ‘My Queen’.

A family source however revealed that Ahmed Musa by religion is permitted to take another wife and that his arrest was in no way connected to any domestic violence case against his wife.

The name of the footballer’s new bride is Ejue Juliet Adeh.

Juliet, according to report is from Ogoja Local Council Area of Cross River state.

See photos of the footballer’s new bride below:

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“In the name of God, stop a moment, cease your work, look around you.”
- Leo Tolstoy.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar