Photos: Meet Footballer, Ahmed Musa's New Bride, Juliet - The Herald Nigeria

Following news that the Nigerian Super Eagles and Leicester City player, Ahmed Musa was arrested by police in UK for domestically abusing his wife, Jamila, the couple have reportedly gone their separate ways.

According to latest report, the split between the couple came after Ahmed Musa opted to take a second wife, a decision which family sources said created friction between the couple.

Recall that trouble started after Ahmed Musa took to his social media page to call the new bride based in Lagos, Juliet, ‘My Queen’.

A family source however revealed that Ahmed Musa by religion is permitted to take another wife and that his arrest was in no way connected to any domestic violence case against his wife.

The name of the footballer’s new bride is Ejue Juliet Adeh.

Juliet, according to report is from Ogoja Local Council Area of Cross River state.

See photos of the footballer’s new bride below:

