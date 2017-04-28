Photos: Meet Queen Stunner, The Lady Who Allegedly Broke Mercy Aigbe-Gentry's Marriage Up - The Herald Nigeria

Following earlier reports which surfaced online today regarding the alleged separation between Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe and her man, Lanre Gentry, fresh report has revealed the actress’ husband’s alleged mistress.

Recall that Mercy Aigbe was reported to have been battered by her husband and admitted at an unknown medical facility.

As against the earlier post shared by the actress’ husband in which he shared a photo of his wife on social media page, a move aimed at debunking the separation rumors, fresh details surrounding the alleged separation and domestic violence incidence has surfaced.

Linda Ikeji’s Blog reported that the actress’ marriage is being threatened by another woman identified as Opemititi or ‘Queen Stunner’.

The lady according to report has been alleged to have been romantically involved with the actress’ husband.

The lady was according to sources close to the couple reported to be like a younger sister to the actress.

See photos of the alleged mistress below:

