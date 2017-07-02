Photos: Meet The Woman With the Best Butt In China - The Herald Nigeria

China held its first ‘Beautiful Buttocks Contest’ last week, an event much similar to the Miss BumBum organized in Brazil.

The contest was thrown open to all and sundry who wished to show off their rear sides in hopes of winning the competition which was chiefly centred on the women’s buttocks and graded as such.

The highly conservative society however shocked the world with the number of participants it recorded in the first ever event held in the country.

The contest organised by Saipu, a Beijing-based fitness club however announced its winner after a full week of rigorous competitions amongst the contestants for the best buttocks.

Contestant 302 of the hundreds who registered for the competition was crowned to have the best buttocks in China.

