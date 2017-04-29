Photo: Mercy Aigbe Suffers Cranial Fracture As Result Of CT Scan Surfaces Online - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has been reported to have suffered a fractured skull from the recent alleged domestic violence incident which left her hospitalized.

The actress whose domestic violence photos went viral on social media was reported to have been admitted at an undisclosed medical facility following the attack carried out on her by her husband, Lanre Gentry.

A social media user further revealed that the actress has since moved out of her matrimonial home.

As more report hits the limelight, online sources claimed that the recent attack on the actress was due to her husband’s alleged mistress identified as Opemititi also known as Queen stunner.

See the result of the CT scan conducted on the actress below:

