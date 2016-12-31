Photos from Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity’s 4th birthday party - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson and her husband, threw their daughter Princess Purity Okojie a party to celebrate her 4th birthday yesterday at their hometown Uromi in Edo state.

Yesterday Mercy’s husband, Prince Odi Okojie, took to social media to celebrate thier daughter. In his post he said:

“Hip Hip Hurrayyyyyyyyyy.Purity is 4 today.

I pray that God will bless you beyond measures, you will dwell and grow in divine health and increased grace you shall be known for.

Happy Birthday to my Friend and Daughter.

Congratulations”

See photos from the party below

