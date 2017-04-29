 Photos: Mikel Obi Undergoes Successful Surgery - The Herald Nigeria

Photos: Mikel Obi Undergoes Successful Surgery

Nigerian footballer, Mikel Obi who recently made a move for Chinese club, Tianjin TEDA has undergone a successful surgery.

The Nigerian Super Eagles player went in for surgery after he picked up an abdominal strain playing for his club.

The footballer took to his social media page on Instagram to share news of the successful surgery which was performed in England to repair the strain.

Mikel Obi has since his injury missed three matches and the 30-year-old star will be heading over to rehabilitation for proper recovery.

He wrote on his social media page: “Surgery went well, rehab next… can’t wait to be back ⚽️👊🏽 shame I can’t be on the pitch fighting with my team #TianjinTEDA #TEDAFightingFightingFighting”

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar