A Law student identified as Vita has won the Best Bum competition with over 24.32% of the votes in Cambridge University.

The competition which was held by Tab Student newspaper had many submission of bum of “every type of tush – all shapes and sizes”.

At the end of the day, Vita’s bum won because of the glamour shots, and creativity of the photo which was taken on the backdrop of some lovely greenery.

The excited student who is proud of her win, says this means a lot to her and she is happy to be a student at Cambridge University.

She said, “I don’t have the most athletic figure and I have quite a considerable bottom and thighs.It says a lot about how far the world has come in body acceptance.

“I have worked hard to accept my body. I wanted to prove that to myself by doing something I wouldn’t usually do.

“I didn’t even expect the photo would be in the Top 10 – let alone be the winner.

I’ve never been so proud of something like that. I’m probably more proud of that than getting into Cambridge.”

