Photos: Nigerian Footballer, Ahmed Musa In Church With New Wife For Thanksgiving Service - The Herald Nigeria

Photos: Nigerian Footballer, Ahmed Musa In Church With New Wife For Thanksgiving Service

Nigerian footballer and Leicester City star, Ahmed Musa who was reported to have divorced his wife, Jamila, some months ago and taken a new wife, Juliet, held a thanksgiving session to celebrate his new marriage.

The footballer who held his court marriage some weeks ago and his traditional marriage over the weekend at hos new wife’s hometown in Ogoja, Cross River state took his wife to church to celebrate their union.

The thanksgiving service came a day after the couple got traditionally married.

The event held at the St. Columba Catholic Church in Idum Mbube, Cross Rivers state on Sunday July 2nd.

