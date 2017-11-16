A Nigerian man who was recently beaten to death in South Africa over a phone has now been identified as Eloka Agu, from Ihiala, Anambra state.

He was brutally beaten on Monday, November 13, in the Olivenhoutbosch area of Gauteng, South Africa

It was gathered that the police came to the scene and took him to his house for a search despite his plea to be taken to hospital for treatment.

After searching his house without finding anything, he reportedly died as a result of the severe beating

The Nigerian community in the area which expressed worry about the incidents had vowed to take up the matter with “appropriate authorities.

Meanwhile, the deceased devastated friend Obinna posted his photo on Facebook this morning. He wrote…

“South Africa has brought a lot of pains to us. My brothers must we go to South Africa to make money? As for me money is everywhere. Eloka u left here to South Africa, now ur dead, why God. We ur brothers are angry, crying, living in great pains and asking many questions about ur death. Miss u brother till we meet again.

