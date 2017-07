The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was in Umume, Umueri in Anambra State to offer prayers to the gods of the Igboland to restore Biafra.

It is believed that Igbos originated from there and Nnamdi Kanu, paddling through hundreds of supporters, went to pray to the gods of their forebears.

See pictures below…

