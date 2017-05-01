PHOTOS: Nnamdi Kanu Makes First Appearance In Public, Visits Fani-Kayode - The Herald Nigeria

Leader and agitator of the Indigenous People Of Biafra group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu made his first public appearance after his release from Kuje prison while paying a courtesy visit to Femi Fani-Kayode.

The separatist leader paid the staunch critic of the Buhari administration a visit at his home in Abuja.

The former APC chieftain who had been in and out of the courts over allegations of fraud leveled against him by the Federal Government openly welcomed Mazi Kanu into his home.

The two were seen embracing each other in a gathering that also had the Deji Adeyanju, a former media aide in the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

See other pictures of the gathering below,

