Photos: Nollywood Legend Adebayo Faleti Laid to Rest

Nollywood legend, Adebayo Faleti was laid to rest in his Agboye Village, Oyo State, on Friday.

The Actor lived to the ripe old age of 95 and died on  July 23rd 2017.

The actor who was Africa’s first newscaster, Africa’s first stage play Director and Africa’s first film editor, was famous for his roles in some of Nollywood’s important films like Saworoide.

His burial was attended by several dignitaries including the Governor of Oyo state Ajimobi, retired Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu and other traditional leaders.

You can see photos below.

 

 

 

 

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

