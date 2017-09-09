Nollywood legend, Adebayo Faleti was laid to rest in his Agboye Village, Oyo State, on Friday.

The Actor lived to the ripe old age of 95 and died on July 23rd 2017.

The actor who was Africa’s first newscaster, Africa’s first stage play Director and Africa’s first film editor, was famous for his roles in some of Nollywood’s important films like Saworoide.

His burial was attended by several dignitaries including the Governor of Oyo state Ajimobi, retired Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu and other traditional leaders.

You can see photos below.

