Nollywood stars trooped out to grace the 2016 edition of the Calabar festival in a special way as they teamed up with the Governor’s band at the carnival.

The celebrities appeared and dazzled in their spiced up military camouflage outfit to the event.

Among stars present at the festival include: Shan George, Hilda Dokubo, the Aneke twins, Bob Manuel, Helen Paul, Vitalis Ndubuisi and many more.

