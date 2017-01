The 28th edition of the Annual Producers Guild Awards held on January 28, 2017 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California and had several celebrities present.

The star studded event had the likes of John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen in attendance.

Other stars at the awards include Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Paulson, Lily Collins, Common, Janelle Monae, LL Cool J, Anthony Anderson, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Pharrell Williams and more.

See photos below:

