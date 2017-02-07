Photos Of Former US President, Barack Obama Kite-Surfing With Billionaire, Richard Branson - The Herald Nigeria

The former United States President, Barack Obama is enjoying his time outside the white house as he was captured having a great time with British Billionaire, Richard Branson.

The British Billionaire invited the former president and the first lady to his Island for a vacation.

Richard Branson in a blog post on Tuesday wrote: “One of the first stories Barack told me when he and Michelle arrived on Moskito Island was how, just before he became President, he had been surfing on a dangerous break in Hawaii.

“When he came in from an exhilarating session, the new head of his security team turned to him and said:

“This will be the last time you surf for eight years.

“For the next eight years he didn’t have the chance to surf, enjoy watersports or do many of the things he loved.

“So it was tremendous to offer him the chance to learn to kitesurf.”

