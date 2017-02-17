 Photos Of FUTO Students Protesting Over Unfulfilled Free Wi-Fi Promise - The Herald Nigeria

Photos Of FUTO Students Protesting Over Unfulfilled Free Wi-Fi Promise

Students of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, today took to the streets of the school to express their dissatisfaction to the management.

The students trooped out to protest the increase in school fees which according to them was disguised under the umbrella of free Wi-Fi.

The students lamented that the free Wi-Fi under which guise the school management increased their fees is yet to be seen.

Protesting the incessant taxation meted on them by the university management, the students staged a protest.

See photos from the protest below::

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar