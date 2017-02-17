Photos Of FUTO Students Protesting Over Unfulfilled Free Wi-Fi Promise - The Herald Nigeria

Students of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, today took to the streets of the school to express their dissatisfaction to the management.

The students trooped out to protest the increase in school fees which according to them was disguised under the umbrella of free Wi-Fi.

The students lamented that the free Wi-Fi under which guise the school management increased their fees is yet to be seen.

Protesting the incessant taxation meted on them by the university management, the students staged a protest.

See photos from the protest below::

