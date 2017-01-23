Photos Of Luxury Cars Reportedly Seized From Yahya Jammeh After He Made Away With Millions Of Dollars - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh who recently accepted to step down from office after 22 years and losing in the last election to Adama Barrow was reported to have been caught with luxury vehicles.

Speaking during a press conference, the new president, Adama Barrow’s special adviser, Mai Ahmad Fatty revealed that the former president who is now on exile in Guinea made away with millions of dollars.

Mai Ahmed Fatty while speaking at the conference held in the Senegalese capital, Dakar further revealed that Yahya Jammeh made away with the huge stash using the Chadian cargo plane which had transported luxury goods out of the country on his behalf prior to his decision to relinquish power.

Barrow’s special adviser also noted that officials of the Gambia airport have since been instructed not to allow any other items belonging to the former president leave the country including his luxury cars which are waiting to be shipped out at the airport.

