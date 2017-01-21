Photos Of Nigerian Army And Navy As They Prepare To Intervene In Gambia's Political Crisis - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Men of the Nigerian Army and Navy were pictured preparing to enter into Gambia to intervene in the current upsurge of political crisis.

The political crisis stemmed from the decision of the former president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh to remain in office after he was defeated in the last election.

Following his decision to stay in office, the president elect called his reign off and was inaugurated into office as against the parliament’s decision to extend Yahya Jammeh’s reign to allow him proper preparation to leave office.

The Nigerian troops will be entering into Senegal according to report where they will make their way into Gambia.

The response of the Nigerian Army and men of the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Services who airlifted in two NAF C-130 aircraft comes after the ECOWAS troops entered into the country to ensure political stability.

See photos of Nigerian troops below:

